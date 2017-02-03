Details of what Trump calls the 'dumb' US-Australia deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted that a plan for the U.S. to admit some asylum seekers now held near Australia is a "dumb deal."

What's the deal about?

Late last year, the Obama administration agreed to take asylum seekers who had been trying to make their way to Australia. The mostly Muslim immigrants are being held in camps on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Australia won't admit them and is instead paying for them to be held in the improvised island camps.

Australian Prime Mister Malcolm Turnbull insisted Thursday that the deal was still on, despite Trump's tweet Wednesday that it was a "dumb deal" that he would review. Republican lawmakers have also objected to admitting the immigrants.

Nonetheless, the State Department said Thursday that the agreement will stand "out of respect for close ties to our Australian ally and friend."

Questions about the agreement's fate came after reports of a contentious call between Trump and Turnbull. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump angrily dubbed the agreement "the worst deal ever" and accused Turnbull of seeking to export the "next Boston bombers" — a reference to Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, brothers born in Kyrgyzstan, who set off bombs at the 2013 Boston marathon.

