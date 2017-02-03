BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Feb. 3

TODAY

The Labor Department releases its latest monthly report on the job market, and Hershey and AutoNation release their latest quarterly results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

CEO out at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren's CEO is stepping down after less than two years on the job, despite signs he made some inroads on revitalizing the brand.

CENTERPIECE

New path for J&J?

Johnson & Johnson may be changing strategy with its $30 billion deal for little-known Swiss biotech drugmaker Actelion.

STORY STOCKS

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Entercom (ETM)

Schwab (SCHW)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Mead Johnson (MJN)

Delphi Automotive (DLPH)

Ryder System (R)

FUND FOCUS

Dodge & Cox Income (DODIX)

This fund rebounded from a weak 2015 to a strong 2016, where it ranked in the top 6 percent of all intermediate-term bond funds. It can own bonds from issuers outside the U.S. and with weak credit ratings.

