CAS upholds 4-month ban for Leverkusen midfielder Calhanoglu

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will serve a four-month ban imposed by FIFA for breach of contract.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the 22-year-old Turkey international must also pay 100,000 euros ($108,000) in compensation to Turkish club Trabzonspor, which he agreed to sign for when he was a teenager.

CAS says the FIFA ban, which was frozen pending the appeal verdict, "is reinstated with immediate effect."

Calhanoglu will miss Leverkusen's Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid and the rest of the Bundesliga season. He is also suspended for Turkey's World Cup qualifying match at home against Finland on March 24.

Leverkusen was not involved in Calhanoglu's breach, which came when he extended his contract with Karlsruhe in 2011.