Italy: Mafia stronghold of Corleone has new 'godfather' saga

MILAN (AP) — The Mafia stronghold of Corleone has produced another godfather saga, but this one is unlikely to end up as a movie.

A bishop in Sicily is contesting a parish priest's decision to allow the son of Italy's most notorious mobster to become his niece's godfather during a baptism ceremony in December.

The ANSA news agency on Thursday quoted Archbishop Michele Pennisi saying that neither he nor the Vatican had been informed of the Corleone priest's plans to allow Salvo Riina — the son of Salvatore "Toto" Riina — to be a godfather in the Catholic church.

The elder Riina is serving a life sentence for several murders. Salvo Riina served eight years sentence for Mafia association.

Corleone is the ancestral home and surname of the title characters in "The Godfather" films.