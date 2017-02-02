Former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne traded from Sky to Mystics

The Washington Mystics have acquired Elena Delle Donne from the Chicago Sky for Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

The 2015 WNBA MVP is arguably the biggest name to ever be traded in the 21-year history of the league. Thursday's move gets Delle Donne closer to her Delaware home.

Delle Donne averaged 21.5 points and seven rebounds a game last season for the Sky, helping them reach the playoffs. She missed the postseason after thumb surgery.

The 6-foot-5 forward continues to deal with the lingering effects of Lyme disease that she has battled since 2008. It forced her to leave China less than 48 hours after she arrived there earlier this month to play in the country's professional basketball league.