Singer Vera Lynn to mark 100th birthday with new album

LONDON (AP) — Singer Vera Lynn is making plans to mark her 100th birthday with the release of a new album featuring many of her (very) old classics.

The album "Vera Lynn 100" is to be released March 17, three days before her birthday, a milestone this year that traditionally is recognized by Queen Elizabeth II.

The songstress said Thursday it's "truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago."

Lynn was known as the "Forces' Sweetheart." Her songs, including "We'll Meet Again" and "(There'll be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover," were wartime anthems.

She has not cut new vocals for the release, saying she prefers to remember her voice as it was. But there are new accompaniments to some of the songs.