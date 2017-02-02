American Indian activist arrested in pipeline protest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An American Indian activist who unsuccessfully ran for Congress last fall is among 74 Dakota Access pipeline opponents who were arrested in North Dakota after setting up camp on private land.

Formal charges are pending against Chase Iron Eyes, who's been helping organize opposition to the $3.8 billion pipeline the Standing Rock Sioux says threatens its drinking water. He didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Iron Eyes and others were arrested Wednesday after setting up camp on land that authorities say is owned by the pipeline developer. Protesters said they were peacefully assembling on land they believe rightfully belongs to American Indians.

The site was near the main protest camp that has existed for months on federal land, and still is home to several hundred people.