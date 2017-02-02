Milan's injury crisis grows as Antonelli latest player out

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan's injury crisis deepened as defender Luca Antonelli was ruled out for about a month.

Milan, which has been struggling recently, lost starters Giacomo Bonaventura and Mattia De Sciglio to injury this week. Bonaventura has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while De Sciglio could be out until March.

Milan now says that Antonelli injured a muscle in his left leg in the previous day's training session.

The club adds that "the player will be re-examined in two weeks to establish how he is recovering."

Milan has won only one of its last six Serie A matches and fallen from the Champions League spots to seventh place, 14 points behind leader Juventus.

The Rossoneri were also eliminated from the Italian Cup by Juventus last week.