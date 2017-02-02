Judge will rule next week on Christie bridge case complaint

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge will rule next week on whether a criminal misconduct complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal can go forward.

Last week the Bergen County prosecutor's office wrote a letter to a different judge saying it wouldn't proceed with the case. Christie's lawyer wants the case dismissed entirely. Christie has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

But the judge said Thursday that he would consider former firefighter William Brennan's complaint.

Neither Christie nor his lawyer attended the hearing.

The judge also denied Brennan's request for a special prosecutor to be appointed.