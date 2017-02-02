Protesters burn government buildings in northeastern India

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police say hundreds of protesters are marching in a state capital in India's northeast after setting ablaze half a dozen government buildings to protest a court decision.

Officers in the police control room said police and paramilitary reinforcements were being rushed to protect government property in Kohima, the Nagaland capital, as the protesters marched Thursday evening to the building housing state government offices.

The protesters oppose a court ruling that would reserve 33 percent of seats for women in local municipal elections. The protesters say the ruling would infringe on tribal laws and traditions that bar women from participating in politics.

The elections scheduled for Feb. 1 were postponed. Earlier this week, police fired at protesters in the commercial hub of Dimapur, killing two of them and injuring 10 others.