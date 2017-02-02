Betis players show support to Zozulya after failed transfer

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis players on Thursday showed their support for Ukrainian striker Roman Zozulya, who returned to the club after a failed transfer to Spanish team Rayo Vallecano because of protests by fans who accused him of links to radical groups back home.

Players and coach Victor Sanchez appeared at a press conference to condemn the "public lynching of a player whose professional and personal behavior has been impeccable since he arrived."

Team captain Joaquin Sanchez read a statement expressing the players' "indignation with the extremely serious situation."

He finished by saying that "We are all Zozulya."

Zozulya's loan to second-division club Rayo Vallecano was called off on Wednesday because of protests on social media and insults by a few supporters when he arrived at the club.