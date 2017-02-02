Russia slow to return Olympic medals in doping cases

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say none of their athletes have returned Olympic medals after retests of their samples revealed they had doped.

Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov says his organization, which would typically handle medal transfers, hasn't received any, calling it "not an easy process."

Russia leads the way in doping cases from Olympic retesting from the 2008 and 2012 games, with 18 medalists disqualified. Ten more Russians are also obliged to return medals they won as part of relay teams containing dopers.

Some Russian athletes have said they want to keep their medals while they prepare an appeal, but others have refused to give them up.

Kazakhstan, eight of whose medalists have been disqualified, says it's handing back two gold medals to the International Olympic Committee on Thursday.