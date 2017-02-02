Sweden unveils new climate law, criticizes Trump

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has criticized climate skeptics — in particular the new U.S. government — as the Scandinavian country unveiled its first climate law promising zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and a 70 percent cut to emissions in the transport sector.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the message coming from the Donald Trump administration was "worrying" and that all countries need to "step up and fulfill the Paris Agreement."

The minister for International Development Cooperation, Isabella Lovin, said Sweden would set an example when "climate skeptics (are) really gaining power in the world again."

The new law enters into effect on January 1, 2018. It was developed after agreement from seven out of the eight political parties in Parliament and will be legally binding for future administrations.