CEO at Ralph Lauren departs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stefan Larsson, who took over as CEO for Ralph Lauren less than two years ago in hopes of revitalizing the iconic brand, is leaving the company.

Lauren, who said at the time that Larsson "understands what dreams are," says Larsson pushed the company in the right direction.

The two apparently split, however on how best to turn the company around. Lauren says the decision to part ways is mutual. Larsson will remain with the company until May.

Company shares, which have fallen more than 20 percent in the past year, plunged 10 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

The search for a new chief executive is underway.