WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH PREVIEW

UNDATED — Although it stung at the time, Chelsea's humiliating 3-0 loss at Arsenal in September proved the making of Antonio Conte's team, which has only lost once since then and hosts its London rival on Saturday as the likely Premier League champion. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

GLF--DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC-WOODS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Missing fairways, missing greens and piling up the putts, Tiger Woods got off to a rough start at the Dubai Desert Classic. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--LAMPARD RETIRES

UNDATED — Frank Lampard retired from soccer on Thursday, ending a 21-year career in which he won every major honor at club level with Chelsea and established himself as the Premier League's highest-scoring midfielder. By Steve Dopuglas. SENT: 380 words, photos.

AF--SOUTH SUDAN-WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

JUBA, South Sudan — Warnings of possible genocide hang over the world's youngest nation, but here on a basketball court under a fierce morning sun, South Sudan's civil war seems like another country. This wheelchair basketball tournament in Juba is the culmination of a two-week training session run by Jess Markt, a coach from Colorado who has led similar programs in countries ravaged by conflict. By Charlton Doki. SENT: 570 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon — Ghana plays Cameroon in the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations. The winner will face Egypt in Sunday's final. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Celta Vigo hosts Alaves in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--ASIA-GUAM-RISE AND FALL

UNDATED — Less than two years after the team from tiny Guam drew international attention in the qualifying tournament for the 2018 World Cup, the football story in the northern Pacific island has turned to one of broken dreams. By John Duerden. SENT: 690 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--EURO 2016-CLUB PAYMENTS — Juventus gets $3.7M to top UEFA table of Euro 2016 payments. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— SOC--ASIA-FIFA ELECTIONS — Iran official opts out of Asian election for FIFA position. SENT: 270 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-AUSTRALIA

NAPIER, New Zealand — The second limited-overs international between Australia and New Zealand was abandoned Thursday after umpires decided the outfield was unplayable because of morning rain. SENT: 170 words.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--SUPER BOWL-GOSTKOWSKI

HOUSTON — Being a kicker in the NFL is hard enough. Doing it for a New England Patriots franchise that has enjoyed some of the most clutch kicking performances in NFL playoff history is something entirely different. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--ENGLAND-FRANCE

LONDON — Maro Itoje will switch from lock to the back row for England's opening Six Nations match against France as coach Eddie Jones deals with an injury crisis. SENT: 270 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Stephen Curry hit 11 3-pointers as the Warriors beat the Hornets 126-111. SENT: 1,650 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Alex Ovechkin continue to climb the NHL's goal-scoring charts as the Capitals beat the Bruins 5-3. SENT: 325 words, photos.

— CYC--HERALD SUN TOUR — Australian 1st after Day 1 of Herald Sun Tour, Froome 6th. SENT: 265 words.

