Brazil ex-first lady no longer has brain function

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Doctors and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva say Brazil's former first lady no longer has brain function and they are preparing to donate her organs.

The 66-year-old former first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva had been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Jan. 24 after suffering a stroke.

A statement from her doctor on Thursday says that she remains hospitalized and tests revealed a lack of cerebral fluid in the brain. The statement says the hospital is preparing to donate her organs.

It doesn't say when she might be removed from life support.

The former president posted a note on Twitter thanking people for their support.

He says, "The family has authorized the preparation to donate her organs."