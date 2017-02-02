Marley Dias, young diversity advocate, working on book

NEW YORK (AP) — A 12-year-old advocate for diversity in literature is working on a book about activism and social justice.

Scholastic told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had a deal with Marley Dias, whose hashtag #1000BlackGirlBooks is part of her mission to collect stories about women of color. Her book is not yet titled and is scheduled for 2018.

Dias said in a statement she hoped her book would help advance "inclusion" and "social action." Her campaign for more books about girls like her led Ebony magazine to call her one of the country's "coolest black kids" and has brought her admirers ranging from Michelle Obama to author Jacqueline Woodson. Her Marley Mag, a publication sponsored by Elle magazine, has featured interviews with filmmaker Ava DuVernay and dancer Misty Copeland.