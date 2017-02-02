Taiwan's Cabinet passes a plan to achieve 3% economic growth rate in 4 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Cabinet on Thursday passed a four-year national development plan that set the goals of achieving 2% to 2.5% of economic growth rate for the year 2017 and 2.5% to 3% for the years from 2017 to 2020.



Development Council Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) said that the global economy is expected to pick up growth in the next four years but not to the level before the financial crisis. The challenges that might rise up in the next four years include the anti globalization caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s reforms, the possible unraveling of the European Union caused by Brexit, spillover effects of China’s reforms, domestic labor shortages, and the country’s investment environment that needs improvement, she said.

Besides setting economic growth targets, she said that for the year 2017, the government has also set the goals of achieving US$23,100 to US$23,300 in GDP per capita, an inflation rate of less than 2% using the consumer price index (CPI), and the unemployment rate between 3.9% and 3.93%.

For the years from 2017 to 2020, the government has set the goals of achieving US$25,000 to US$26,000 in GDP per capita, an inflation rate of less than 2%, and the unemployment rate between 3.75% and 3.82%, she added.