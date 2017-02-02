Duterte bans another corruption-hit agency from drug war

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has prohibited another key law enforcement agency from carrying out his deadly anti-drug crackdown after banning the national police from the campaign because of corruption.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday his decision to exclude the National Bureau of Investigation — the Philippine counterpart to America's FBI — from the crackdown left him with fewer enforcers and raised the need for him to tap the military to help wage the campaign.

Duterte says he will issue a formal order to harness troops in the fight against illegal drugs, which he has elevated into a national security threat.

Duterte again lashed out at critics of his campaign, including the dominant Roman Catholic church and U.S. officials, saying he did not feel like sending a Filipino ambassador to Washington.