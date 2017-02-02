Sturgill Simpson, Chance the Rapper to perform at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Top Grammy contenders Sturgill Simpson and Chance the Rapper are set to perform at the awards show this month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that fellow nominee William Bell and Grammy winners Little Big Town and Gary Clark Jr. will also perform on the live telecast on Feb. 12.

Simpson is nominated for album of the year and best country album for "A Sailor's Guide to Earth." Chance the Rapper is nominated for seven awards, including three for best rap song.

Beyonce is the most nominated performer with nine, including bids for album, song and record of the year.

James Corden will host the 59th annual Grammy Awards, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Previously announced performers include Adele, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd and Daft Punk.