Albania prosecutor in confrontation with US ambassador

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's prosecutor-general has been involved in a harsh tit-for-tat confrontation with the U.S. ambassador, who accused him of hampering the judicial reform that is essential before talks can start on EU membership.

Adriatik Llalla on Thursday accused Ambassador Donald Lu of "totally undiplomatic attacks" and also of using blackmail to try to get an investigation into an international company closed.

Earlier Lu accused Llalla of "loudly speaking against the judicial reform" and of violating the constitution in offering limited nominations for a judicial council "elected with no transparency."

The reform seeks to ensure the political independence of judges and prosecutors and to root out bribery. Judicial bodies are currently electing their executive institutions.

The EU wants tangible results before setting any date for membership negotiations.