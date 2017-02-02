BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — Australia's prime minister insists that a deal struck with the Obama administration that would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the United States is still on, despite President Donald Trump dubbing the agreement "dumb" and vowing to review it. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 870 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US RELATIONS-ANALYSIS — For decades, Australia and the U.S. have enjoyed the coziest of relationships, collaborating on everything from military and intelligence to diplomacy and trade. Yet an irritable tweet President Donald Trump fired off about Australia and a dramatic report of an angry phone call between the nations' leaders proves that the new U.S. commander in chief has changed the playing field for even America's staunchest allies. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 950 words, photos.

MATTIS-ASIA — In his first public remarks abroad as U.S. defense secretary, Jim Mattis criticizes North Korea for provocative acts and says he will consult with South Korean and Japanese officials about whether the current strategy for getting the North to curtail or eliminate its nuclear and missile programs is adequate. By Robert Burns. SENT: 490 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FACTORY FIRE — More than 120 workers, including two Japanese, are injured and at least one is missing in a fire at a huge factory south of the Philippine capital that sends thousands of employees running to safety. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHINA-HOUSING COLLAPSE — Nine people are buried in the collapse of a group of homes in eastern China, rescue officials and state media report. SENT: 160 words.

SKOREA-POLITICS — Prosecutors will not be allowed to search South Korea's presidential compound as part of their investigation of the massive corruption scandal that toppled President Park Geun-hye from power, the president's office says. SENT: 210 words.

JAPAN-US — Angling to pre-empt complaints over Japan's perennial trade surplus with the U.S., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly plans to propose a sweeping economic cooperation initiative meant to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. when he meets with President Donald Trump later this month. By Mari Yamaguchi and Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 590 words, photos.

THAILAND-PANGOLIN SEIZURE — Almost three tons of scales from endangered African pangolins, hidden in sacks, are seized at Bangkok's main airport. A wildlife anti-trafficking group says the haul is worth more than $1 million on the illegal market and represents as many as 6,000 dead animals. SENT: 150 words, photos.

THAILAND MEDIA BILL — Thai media organizations are protesting a bill that would require journalists to be licensed and would establish a council that can penalize news outlets for violating professional standards. By Dake Kang. SENT: 460 words.

INDIA-MAOIST ATTACK — At least eight policemen are killed in a land mine blast suspected to have been carried out by Maoist rebels in their stronghold in eastern India, police say. SENT: 190 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — World stock markets retreat as investors shy away from riskier assets over renewed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Japan's benchmark slumps more than 1 percent on the strength of the yen, traditionally seen as a haven. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 610 words, photos.

JAPAN-EARNS-SONY — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. reports an 84 percent profit drop in October-December, as losses in its movie division offset healthy results in its video game business. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SWITZERLAND-1MDB-BANK SANCTIONED — The Swiss financial markets regulator is sanctioning a private bank linked to Royal Bank of Scotland for having "seriously breached" money laundering rules by failing to fully monitor its business with indebted Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. By Jamey Keaten. SENT: 530 words.

