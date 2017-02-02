Former Chelsea, England midfielder Lampard retires at 38

LONDON (AP) — Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard says he is retiring from soccer and will study to become a coach.

The 38-year-old Lampard made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, saying he turned down "a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad ... to begin the next chapter in my life."

Lampard made 106 appearances for England's national team and scored a club-record 211 goals for Chelsea from 2001-14. He also played for West Ham and Manchester City before moving to New York City FC for the final 18 months of his career.

Lampard had a 21-year professional career and said "the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea," where he won every major club honor.