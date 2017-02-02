The Latest: EU chief presses Russia on Ukraine cease-fire

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The Latest on a resurge of fighting in Ukraine (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

European Union President Donald Tusk wants Moscow to lean on separatists in eastern Ukraine to make sure the flare-up in fighting ends and that a cease-fire is restored.

Tusk said in a statement early Thursday that "we are reminded again of the continued challenge formed by Russia's aggression in eastern Ukraine," where at least 10 people have been killed since Monday and dozens wounded including civilians on both sides of the front line.

Tusk said that "the fighting must stop immediately. The cease-fire must be honored. Russia should use its influence to disengage the Russian-backed separatists."

___

9:40 a.m.

Two Ukrainian troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight, Ukraine's government said early Thursday.

Ten other troops were wounded as fighting in Ukraine's industrial heartland entered its fifth day, the Ukrainian government's press office for the military operation in the east said.

In rebel stronghold Donetsk, self-proclaimed authorities said two civilians were injured Wednesday evening when projectiles hit their houses in Donetsk's north.

Associated Press reporters on both sides of the conflict, which has been raging since 2014, heard salvos of Grad multiple grenade launchers during the night. Both Russia-backed separatist rebels and the Ukrainian government in 2015 committed to cease fire and withdraw heavy weaponry including Grads.