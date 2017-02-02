Takeshi Kaneshiro tree is the hottest tourist destination in Taitung County during LNY

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The Takeshi Kaneshiro tree is the most popular tourist destination in Taitung County during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the statistics of the county government’s tourism department.

The tourism department said that the most visited area in the county during the Lunar New Year holiday is the rift valley, which is flanked by the Central Mountain Range to the west and the Coastal Mountain Range to the east.

In the valley area, Mr. Brown Avenue, a small country road in Chihshang Township where the Takeshi Kaneshiro tree is located, attracted most tourists with 158,920 visits during the LNY period, followed by Luye Plateau and Jhihben Hot Spring. The avenue allows visitors to enjoy the view of vast green rice fields without a wire pole along the roadside.

The Takeshi Kaneshiro tree on the avenue has become Taiwan’s best known one since the summer of 2013 after superstar Takeshi Kaneshiro sipped tea in its shade in an EVA Airways TV commercial. The commercial made the tree and the surrounding fields one of the most popular tourist destinations in the county.

Places such as Siaoyeliound, Sansiantai and the defunct TRA Duoliang Station in the county’s other areas also attracted a considerable number of visitors, the tourism department said.

According to Taitung County Police Bureau statistics, 10,975 Chinese tourists visited the county during the LNY period, falling 50.56 percent compared with the same period last year.