The Latest: 14 more inmates released amid hostage situation

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — The Latest on hostage situation at Delaware prison (all times local):

4:55 a.m.

Officials say 14 more inmates have been released from a Delaware prison as authorities respond to a hostage situation there.

A news release from the Delaware Department of Correction says the 14 additional inmates were released around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and are being held elsewhere at the prison.

Authorities were still negotiating the release of two staffers after inmates took four corrections department workers hostage in a building at the prison Wednesday morning. Two employees at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna were later released. More than two dozen inmates were also previously released.

The corrections department says a total of 46 inmates and two corrections officers have now been released and that 82 inmates remain in the building.

Inmates reached out to a newspaper in two phone calls to explain their concerns, including the leadership of the U.S., educational opportunities, rehabilitation and how the state spends money on prisons.

3:30 a.m.

Prisoners funneled the calls to The News Journal in Wilmington with the help of one inmate's fiancee and another person's mother. The mother told the paper her son was among the hostages.