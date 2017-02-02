Taiwan to promote cruise tourism: premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan should focus on developing cruise industry as the nation aims to attract more overseas visitors, Premier Lin Chuan said Thursday.

Cruise tourism should be an important part of the government’s plan to promote the tourism sector, while the government should work with the private sector to give the industry a boost, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung quoted Lin as saying during a press conference.

According to the Minister of Transportation, Ho Chen Tan, Asia has huge potential for developing cruise tourism. As Taiwan is located at the junction of Northeast and Southeast Asia, it is a perfect place to develop cruise industry, he said.

With ports in both the north and the south, the nation has become the second largest source market for international tourists in Asia, the transportation minister noted.

Last year, Taiwan also became the third-largest cruise market in Asia, trailing only behind China and Singapore.

The number of annual cruise passengers is expected to hit one million by the end of this year, the minister added.

In a bid to increase the attractiveness of Taiwan as a tourism destination, the government should focus on promoting fly-cruise program, which encourages tourists to fly to Taiwan and embark on cruises from here, he said.