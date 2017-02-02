Uber Taiwan announces suspension of service from Feb. 10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After a fierce tug-of-war between Uber and regulators in Taiwan that incurred an accumulated NT$231 million (US$7.38 million) in fines on the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday, the San Francisco-based car-sharing service provider has decided to temporarily pull out of the Taiwan market starting February 10.

Uber Taiwan issued a statement Thursday noon to announce a plan to end the service a week later, putting an end to a heated confrontation with the local government since early 2015.

The company started its car-sharing service in Taiwan in June, 2013, recording 15 million rides over the course of the following four years.

In the statement, the company said despite engagement in talks with regulators and its willingness to pay a business tax, coordinate with local insurance agencies to protect passengers, and work with local taxi drivers, the government still ran counter to innovation and fined the driver partners a lump sum.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, a total of 11 tickets were issued to Uber Taiwan’s driver partners on February 2, with each subject to a fine of NT$100,000 (US$3,200) and suspension of their driver’s license for four month.

However, the company allowed itself some leeway by announcing a plan to“halt its car-sharing platform starting February 10 in Taiwan to ponder other alternatives before acting,”and hopes to“reopen talks with the government to promote the growth of innovative transportation technologies in Taiwan under Tsai Ing-wen’s leadership.”

"It is a tough choice and we understand the impact to our driver partners; we express our sincere gratitude to them and hope to serve the market again with innovative technology in the foreseeable future," the statement said.

Chinese-language Apple Daily said that the company’s driver partners were informed of the news on the same day, and an angry driver was quoted as saying that the driver community is planning to gather more than one thousand cars to mass on the road in front of the Presidential Office.