2 Ukrainian troops killed in fighting in the east

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine's government say that two of its troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight.

The Ukrainian government's press office for the military operation in the east said Thursday that 10 other troops were wounded as fighting in Ukraine's industrial heartland entered its fifth day.

Associated Press reporters based on both sides of the conflict that has been raging since 2014 heard salvos of Grad multiple grenade launchers at night. Both Russia-backed separatist rebels and the Ukrainian government in 2015 committed to cease fire and pull back heavy weaponry including Grads.

At least 10 people have been killed since Monday and dozens wounded including civilians on both sides of the front line.