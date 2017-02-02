Three things you might have to compromise in Taiwan from a foreigner’s perspectives

An article published on Forbes’ website on Jan. 30 points out three rights locals and foreigners alike might have to give up in their everyday life in Taiwan—the right to peaceful living and work space, right of way, and right to police intervention.

Forbes contributor Ralph Jennnings has lived in Taiwan for 10 years and offered his insight into life in Taiwan.

The article read that Taiwan has successfully offered significant rights to indigenous people, same-sex couples and everyday workers, and then points out three things on which people living in Taiwan might have to compromise.

People in Taiwan might have to give up “the right to peaceful living and work space,” he wrote. Noise complaints are the most common in Taiwan, but authorities usually let noise continue for a lot of reasons, according to the article. Therefore, noises from karaoke amplifiers, construction projects and fireworks continue to blast “no matter how disrupted and pressing your own business is,” the article read.

The second thing people in Taiwan might have to compromise in their everyday life is the right of way, according to the article. The author points out the common traffic chaos of vehicles making turns through crosswalks, police who don’t stop drivers for taking the right of way, scooters riding sidewalks, and drivers parking at will.

The third thing he suggests for people living in Taiwan to give up is the right to police intervention. Police, local governments, borough chiefs and legislators will “all take your call, but few will respond in full to petty incidents between ordinary people, including noise complaints and traffic violations,” the article read.