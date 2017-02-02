Cuba and Mexico win in 1st round of Caribbean Series

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Chris Roberson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Mexico defeated Puerto Rico 4-2 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Caribbean Series.

In the opening game, Cuba blanked the Dominican Republic 4-0 behind starting pitcher Lazaro Blanco.

Roberson's homer capped a three-run rally in the seventh for Aguilas de Mexicali. Daniel Rodriguez allowed one hit in six scoreless innings before Derrick Loop got the win in relief. Jake Sanchez earned a save.

Fernando Cabrera took the loss for the Criollos de Cagua from Puerto Rico.