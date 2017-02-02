BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MATTIS-ASIA — In his first public remarks abroad as U.S. defense secretary, Jim Mattis is criticizing North Korea for provocative acts that require new consultations with Japan and South Korea. By Robert Burns. SENT: 500 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — Australia's prime minister said his country's relationship with the United States remained "very strong" but refused to comment on a newspaper report on Thursday that an angry President Donald Trump cut short their first telephone call as national leaders. By Rob McGuirk. SENT: 760 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FACTORY FIRE- More than 100 workers, including three Japanese, were been injured and at least three were missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees scampering to safety, an official said Thursday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

INDIA-MAOIST ATTACK — Police say at least eight policemen have been killed in a land mine blast suspected to have been carried out by Maoist rebels in their stronghold in eastern India. SENT: 150 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian markets wavered and the dollar lost some steam Thursday after the Fed kept its key lending rate on hold as expected at its latest policy meeting. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 450 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.