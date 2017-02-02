Taiwan manufacturing PMI falls to 55.6 in Jan. from a 68-month high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Nikkei Taiwan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 55.6 in January from a 68-month high of 56.2 in December, though the increases in output, total new orders and employment at the start of 2017 still look strong on the back of a higher production.

According to IHS Markit, which compiled the survey issued on Thursday, manufacturers faced a sharp increase in input costs amid reports of higher raw material prices in January, which translated into the selling prices again to protect their margins.

January survey data show that the rate of expansion was the second-steepest seen in 29 months, with China, Europe and the U.S. cited as key areas driving growth in new export work.

Annabel Fiddes, economist at IHS Markit, said firms continue to increase their capacity and it seems likely that the sector will continue to expand in the coming months.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a reading under 50 represents contraction.

On the same day, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER), one of the leading economic think tanks in the country, issued a report saying the local manufacturing sector flashed "yellow-blue," which means sluggish growth, in December for the third consecutive month, compared with "blue" recorded in September, as the local economy continues to recover.

The think tank uses a five-color system to gauge the country's economic situation, with red representing overheating, yellow-red fast growth, green stable growth, yellow-blue sluggish growth and blue contraction.