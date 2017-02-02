InterNations: Taiwan ranked number 1 for quality of life by expats

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In a new survey by the world’s largest network for people who live and work abroad, Taiwan, the newcomer in the list, was the clear winner with the best quality of life, beating all-time winners in other similar surveys such as Finland, Japan and Austria.

The survey surprised many locals, who often grumble about the capital city’s extremely high housing price-to-income ratio accompanied by world’s second-highest working hours in the world, based on existing statistics by OECD in 2016 (See story).

InterNations asked 14,300 expats from 191 countries or territories to rate 43 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of 1 to 7, and Taiwan took the lead in a combined rating of a good work-life balance, access to quality healthcare, education, infrastructure, cost of living, and career opportunities.

The top 21 countries scoring high in the InterNations’ The Quality of Life Index are, arranged lowest to highest, as follows: Denmark (21), Hungary (20), Finland (19), Ecuador (18), Luxembourg (17), Australia (16), France (15), Portugal (14), New Zealand (13), Canada (12), South Korea (11), Switzerland (10), Germany (9), Singapore (8), Czech Republic (7), Malta (6), Costa Rica (5), Spain (4), Japan (3), Austria (2) and Taiwan (1).

Taiwan ranked first place for quality of life among female respondents and second for men.

The country topped the ranking for its quality and affordability of medical care. The island country with a population over 23 million is best known for its government-run, single-payer National Health Insurance program, which has been in place since 1995 with more than 99% of Taiwan's population enrolled.