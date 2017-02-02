Cement empire line of succession starting to set in

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Koo family members are starting to fill in the leadership void left by the sudden death of Leslie Cheng-yun Koo (辜成允) on Jan. 23 from injuries sustained after tumbling down a flight of stairs.

Hours after the (TCC, 台泥) chairman and president succumbed to his injuries, the company's board of directors appointed Nelson An-ping Chang (張安平), Koo's brother-in-law, as the interim chairmen of the publicly listed company.

In addition to Chang, it appears that members of the 4th generation of the family empire will gradually be given key roles in affiliated companies, after Mirror Media reported the appointment by Chang of Koo's nephew, Koo Kung-yi (辜公怡) to the late leader's position on the board of TCC, China Synthetic Rubber Corp. (中橡), and Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp (信昌化).

Koo Kung-yi, the only son of Leslie' Koo's older brother Chester Koo (辜啟允), will also will become chairman of the Heng Chiang Investment Group (恆強投資), TCC's seventh largest shareholder, which will provide him with a seat on the cement behemoth's board. Koo had already began working at TCC last year and had recently completed the company's leadership program.

Leslie Koo's own son, Koo Kung-kai (辜公愷), who has spent many years working abroad, is expected to eventually take a leadership role in the family business as well, but is not prepared for such a rapid transition as neither he nor his sister Koo Hsuan-hui (辜萱慧) had expressed interest in the family business in the past.

This still leaves chairman positions in China Trust Investment Group (中信投資), Fu Pin Investment Group (富品投資), Chiao Tai Investment Group (喬泰投資), and the Koos Group (和信集團) all vacant until successors can be named.

In the meantime, Chang will probably hold the reins at TCC for some time to come: "Nelson Chang will play a longer-term role this time around, rather than short-term or transitional position," Koo relatives and friends were reported as saying. In fact, Chang seems to have revealed his intention to be in it for the long haul: "TCC is a listed company, I have 40 years experience in the cement industry as a professional manager, since the board elected me as chairman, I will hold this position for a long time." When asked about the succession arrangements for next generation of Koo family members, Chang said:" We will talk about that later! "

The 66-year-old Chang, the son of the founder of Chia Hsin Cement Chang Min-yu (張敏鈺), obtained a Bachelors of Economics from Princeton University and Master's in International Finance and Management. In 1978, Chang married Leslie Koo's sister, Koo Huai-ju (辜懷如). He has long served as the chairman and vice chairman of Chia Hsin Cement, as well as the vice chairman of the board of TCC and CEO of LDC Hotels & Resorts Group.