Consumer confidence hits four-year low: survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s consumer confidence index (CCI) fell to 74.35 in January, posting the biggest drop in four years, according to National Central University’s (NCU) latest survey.

The CCI for January was down 2.87 points from the previous month, with all six indicators showing a downward trend, including consumer’s confidence in the overall economic climate, stock market, consumer prices, family finances, job market, and the possible purchase of durable goods.

The biggest decline was recorded in the sub-index measuring confidence in the job market in the coming six months, which dropped 4.90 points to 100.9.

The confidence in consumer prices suffered the second-biggest decline in January with a 3.40 points fall month-to-month, according to the survey by the university’s Center for Taiwan Economic Development.

The CCI measures the degree of optimism on the outlook of the nation’s economy that consumers are expressing through their activities of savings and spending.

A sub-index score of between 0 and 100 indicates pessimism, while a score of between 100 and 200 indicates optimism, according to the NCU.