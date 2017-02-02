Airport MRT starts free trial runs today

Taipei, (Taiwan News) -- The Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line will open to the pubic for one-month trial run with the first of two phases starting today (Feb. 2), the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the company

In the first phase from Feb. 2-15, group passengers who apply in advance will be allowed to travel for free between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Taoyuan MRT comapany. During this phase, passengers will be restricted to boarding and disembarking at only six of the 21 stations: A1 (Taipei Station), A3 (New Taipei Industrial Park), A8 (Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital), A10 (Shanbi), A18 (High Speed Rail Taoyuan Station) and A21 (Huanbei or North Link)., and will not include the airport stations.

Taoyuan Metro Corp president Chen Kai-ling (陳凱凌) said that each group will be capped at 40 people and needs to have a representative receive an official invitation issued by Taoyuan Metro, with a limit of 112 groups and a total of 20,000 passengers per day. These groups tours are mainly geared toward government agencies, transportation business groups, and city, county, and local government officials, according to Chen.

In the second phase from Feb. 16 - Mar. 1, individual passengers will be allowed to travel for free between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., however they must first obtain a queue number, which will be available at 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m., and 1:40 p.m., with a cap of 40,000 passengers per day.

During this phase, passengers will have access to all 21 stations, including the airport stations, and check in for flights will be available at select stations.



The Airport MRT will officially open to all passengers on Mar. 2 with tickets available at a 50 percent discount during the first month of operation. The trains will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.