Imam disputes man's claim that mom died due to travel ban

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The leader of a mosque is contradicting a man's claim that his Detroit-area mother died in Iraq because she couldn't return to the U.S. for medical care after President Donald Trump's travel ban took effect.

Imam Husham Al-Hussainy says the woman died several days before the order was signed.

Mike Hager told TV stations in Boston and Detroit that he and his family were planning to return home from Iraq on Friday and that his mom was stopped from coming back to the U.S.

The Associated Press was unable to reach Hager Wednesday at his Dearborn home.

Al-Hussainy tells the AP that the woman died Jan. 21 or 22 and prayers were said for her at a Dearborn mosque. He says the woman's body remains in Iraq.