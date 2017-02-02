Chile: Bachelet denies receiving campaign financing from OAS

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is denying reports she received financial support for her 2013 campaign from a construction conglomerate that is involved in Brazil's huge corruption scandal.

Grupo OAS is among dozens of Brazilian companies that are embroiled in a kickback scheme that is the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's history.

A story published by the Brazilian magazine Veja on Wednesday says a former member of Brazil's Workers Party and a former president of OAS had linked Bachelet to the company as part of the corruption investigation.

In response, Bachelet says that she has been asked about the accusation before and that she "emphatically discarded" any links to the engineering group.