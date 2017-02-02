Australian leader makes $1.3 million political donation

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's wealthy prime minister has revealed that he donated 1.75 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) to his cash-strapped party's re-election campaign last year, prompting his opponents to accuse him of buying the election result.

Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull had refused for months to say how much he had contributed to his conservative coalition scraping back into power at elections on July 2.

But he confirmed the figure late Wednesday, despite being legally entitled to conceal it for another year.

Secrecy surrounding the size of Turnbull's donation has added to calls for Australia to reform its political donation laws to ensure more transparency.

Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers on Thursday accused Turnbull of buying the election in which the coalition clung to power with the barest majority.