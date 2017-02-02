  1. Home
Egypt beats Burkina Faso to reach African Cup final

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/02/02 05:55

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Egypt is back in the African Cup of Nations final on its return to the tournament following a seven-year absence after winning a penalty shootout against Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Egypt missed its first spot-kick in the semifinal but Burkina Faso then missed two, with 44-year-old Egyptian goalkeeper Essam el-Hadary's save from Bertrand Traore sealing a 4-3 win in the shootout.

The game at Libreville's Stade de l'Amitie ended 1-1 after extra time, with Mohamed Salah's 66th minute goal for Egypt canceled out by Aristide Bance seven minutes later.

Egypt, seeking a record-extending eighth African title, will play the winner of Thursday's semifinal between Ghana and Cameroon.

Egypt hadn't played at the African Cup since 2010, when it won a third straight title to take its record to seven African Cup triumphs.