Chicago police unveil new high-tech effort to fight crime

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department has unveiled new high-tech strategies and equipment for fighting crime as the city deals with increases in homicides and gang violence.

The rollout Wednesday came the same day the department announced there were 51 homicides in January and about a week after President Donald Trump tweeted he would "send in the Feds" if the city's violence problems don't improve.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke Wednesday morning in one of two police districts that are considered the city's most violent and where the department has expanded gunshot-detection technology.

Police also unveiled a web-based system that analyzes information such as arrests, gang activity and data from the gunshot-detection technology to help the department predict where violent crime might occur.