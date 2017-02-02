New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|20.50
|20.88
|20.45
|20.84
|Up
|.39
|Apr
|20.53
|20.72
|20.46
|20.70
|Up
|.24
|Jun
|20.20
|20.41
|20.20
|20.40
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|20.03
|20.22
|20.01
|20.20
|Up
|.17
|Feb
|19.98
|20.13
|19.95
|20.13
|Up
|.14
|Apr
|19.35
|19.46
|19.31
|19.46
|Up
|.11
|Jun
|18.71
|18.78
|18.67
|18.78
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|18.32
|18.38
|18.28
|18.38
|Up
|.04
|Feb
|18.02
|18.09
|18.01
|18.09
|Up
|.04
|Apr
|17.60
|17.65
|17.59
|17.65
|Up
|.04
|Jun
|17.33
|17.35
|17.28
|17.35
|Up
|.04
|Sep
|17.30
|Up
|.04