Judge: Lottery executive can't work for 2 firms until 2018

ATLANTA (AP) — In an ongoing lawsuit involving trade secrets in the lottery industry, a federal judge has ruled that an executive will be barred from working for either of two companies during the next year.

Georgia-based Scientific Games International Inc., which works with more than 40 state lotteries in the U.S., sued its former executive Brian Cash in June.

The company alleged that Cash downloaded some of its most valuable trade secrets around the time he accepted a position with a rival company, International Game Technology.

U.S. District Judge William O'Kelley ruled that Cash can't work for International Game Technology or Pollard Banknote Limited until Jan. 31, 2018.

Lawyers for Cash didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Scientific Games said in a statement that it's pleased with the ruling, and remains committed to protecting its trade secrets.