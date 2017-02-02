Brazil judge orders banking tycoon's assets frozen

SAO PAULO (AP) — A federal judge in Brazil has ruled that more than $300,000 of assets belonging to banking tycoon Joseph Safra be frozen for his alleged involvement in the payment of more than $4 million in bribes.

The federal court press office says Judge Rodrigo Parente Paiva Bentemuller ordered the assets frozen on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed charges against Safra in April, but a federal court dismissed them. The prosecutors appealed and Bentemuller agreed the investigation should proceed.

Prosecutors allege that Safra knew of a 2014 plan by executives at Banco Safra to pay 15.3 million reals ($4.25 million) in bribes to tax auditors to reduce or annul fines on unpaid taxes.