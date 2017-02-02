Injured England lock Kruis to miss start of Six Nations

LONDON (AP) — George Kruis has become the latest first-choice England forward to be ruled out of the start of the Six Nations tournament.

England said Wednesday that the lock has sustained a knee ligament injury and will see a specialist to determine the extent of the problem.

England coach Eddie Jones said "we're not ruling him out of the Six Nations at this stage."

England, the defending champion, begins the defense of its title against France at Twickenham on Saturday and go into the tournament without prop Mako Vunipola, flanker Chris Robshaw and No. 8 Billy Vunipola.

The English will announce their team for the France game on Thursday.