House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Democrats are calling for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national security adviser over his ties to a Russian propaganda outlet.

They want the Pentagon to investigate whether Michael Flynn violated the Constitution by accepting payments from a government-controlled TV station in Russia. Flynn is a retired Army lieutenant general and intelligence officer.

Flynn traveled in 2015 to Moscow, where he joined Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials in a celebration of the RT network.

Flynn later explained that he had been paid for taking part in the event, but brushed aside concerns that he was aiding a Russian propaganda effort.

The top Democrats from six House Committees sent a letter to the Pentagon Wednesday seeking the investigation.

The Pentagon declined to comment.