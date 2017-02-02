Senators spar at hearing as Democrats fume over Trump picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Partisan tensions flared in the usually decorous Senate Judiciary Committee. It's a sign of simmering anger as Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to block President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks.

Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas had words with each other just before the panel approved attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions on Wednesday. Franken accused Republican Sen. Ted Cruz with misrepresenting remarks he'd made at an earlier hearing.

At issue was Franken's line of questioning at Sessions' confirmation hearing in early January. Franken questioned the Alabama senator over whether he'd exaggerated his role in several civil rights cases that Sessions had listed in a nominee questionnaire.

Later that day, Cruz criticized Franken for the line of questioning and suggested it was inappropriate and incorrect.