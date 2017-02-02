Justice Roberts speaks, but mum on Trump's high court choice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts has discussed the Supreme Court's past during a speech in Kentucky, but he was mum about its future.

Roberts spoke to the University of Kentucky's College of Law on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the high court. Roberts didn't mention Gorsuch or any of Trump's recent executive orders. But he hinted at the tension in Washington as he joked that he was glad to be in Kentucky because "it means I am not in Washington."

Similarly, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg — who was criticized for speaking against Trump during the campaign — did not mention Gorsuch or take questions during an appearance Wednesday at the Virginia Military Institute.

Jessica Gresko contributed reporting from Lexington City, Virginia.