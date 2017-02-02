Delaware prisons on lockdown, smoke reported at facility

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware prisons have been put on lockdown following an incident at the state's maximum security facility.

A Department of Correction spokeswoman says an emergency situation was reported at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna late Wednesday morning.

The facility was placed on lockdown, as were all prisons in the state per DOC policy.

DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell provided few details but described the situation as an isolated incident. Gravell says firefighters were called to the scene after reports of smoke, but they're being held on standby.